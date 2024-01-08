Physiotherapy business continues to be a step ahead on the high street

A physiotherapy business is continuing to make giant strides on the high street thanks to support from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme.

Councillor Lee Carter (Labour), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services), left, with Shropshire Physiotherapy owner Scott Gormley. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Shropshire Physiotherapy, based in Newport, has never looked back after purchasing a specialist 3D printer in 2021 which has revolutionised its service and means orthotics and insoles can be produced in-house.

As well as widening its client base locally, the support has enabled the business to expand its service across the UK and cater for elite sportsmen and women who need custom-made orthotics and insoles.

Shropshire Physiotherapy has produced orthotics for players at Wrexham Football Club, Olympic athletes, high profile cricket clubs and other sports organisations, as well as providing a speedy service to clients of all ages who need extra footwear support following spinal, knee, hip and ankle surgery.

Launched in 2018, the Pride in Our High Street programme has awarded a total of 338 grants to businesses across the borough so far.

It continues to support businesses and currently offers business start-up grants and start-up trial grants to those who want to set up a permanent high street base or want to test their business venture out in the form of a pop-up market stall.

Business owner Scott Gormley said: “We’ve been on the high street since 2008 so we’re well established now, but the grant that we received in 2020-21 during the Covid pandemic helped to elevate our business to the next level.

“The printer we bought with the funding means that we can now produce the orthotics under-one roof and it give our clients a complete end-to-end service – from assessing their need to providing them with the in-shoe support they need.

“We are fortunate in the sense we’ve always had a loyal client base in Newport and have built up a good reputation but we couldn’t have made this addition without Telford & Wrekin Council’s support.

“The printer has also helped us to reduce our overheads and costs because we no longer need to have them printed by external suppliers.”

Shropshire Physiotherapy, based at 4 St Mary’s Street in Newport, has become a major healthcare provider in Shropshire, with an excellent reputation for getting the results that matter.

It offers a full physiotherapy and sports massage service used by a wide variety of patients before and after a total hip or knee replacement.

It also provides support and treatment for people with chronic lower back pain and physiotherapy for athletes at the highest level, including athletes who have competed in the last two Olympic Games in 2016 and 2021.

Scott added: “Purchasing the new printer in 2021 has certainly been a huge boost for us and has made our service much more efficient. It has also reduced the waiting time for insoles and orthotics significantly for our clients too.

“I’d like to say a huge thanks for the help we received from the Council as they continue to support local businesses like ourselves.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Labour), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “Pride in Our High Street has supported hundreds of high street businesses over the past three years with a whole range of funding during an extremely challenging period.

“We continue to help businesses launch on the high street through our business start-up and start-up trial grants.

“It’s fantastic to see how one of the grants which Shropshire Physiotherapy benefited from in 2021 has really enabled the business to flourish.

“We remain committed to supporting our high streets which are a vital part of our communities and we will continue to encourage people to ‘shop local’ across our borough.”