Shropshire listed in top 10 up and coming global tourist destinations

Shropshire has been named as one of the world’s top 10 tourist destinations to watch by renowned travel experts ABTA – The Travel Association.

Ludlow Castle

ABTA has put Shropshire on the map of go-to destinations alongside countries such as Mauritius, Aruba and Vietnam, and regions such as Saxony and Tyrol. It is the first time ABTA has included a domestic location in its listing.

The report says: “This idyllic English county on the Welsh border has some of the country’s most beautiful landscapes, towns and villages. Shropshire is not only a rural gem, it was also the birthplace of the industrial revolution.”

Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, said:

“This is exciting for Shropshire. Our county has so much to offer and appeals to a wide audience for that reason. Whether people are looking to explore the county for its history, its beautiful countryside or characterful towns and villages, we are happy to accommodate them and are actively encouraging people to come and visit.”

Graeme Buck, ABTA’s director of communications, said:

“The first Saturday in January, known in the travel industry as “Sunshine Saturday”, is one of the busiest days in the year for people to book a holiday as they look to take advantage of the great availability and good deals on offer at this time of year. Good value is increasingly important for customers, and many have told us that they will be looking to use a travel professional to get the best possible deal, with ABTA members being extremely busy helping people achieve their dream break.

“We know that many people are looking for inspiration and new suggestions of where to go, so our team of experts at ABTA has put together a list of 10 ‘Destinations to Watch’ which offer varied and memorable experiences around the globe. Some are a little unexpected, and all are well worth a visit. The destinations showcase the amazing range of experiences that our world offers to holidaymakers.”

