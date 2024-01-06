7 C
Shropshire
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Shropshire Flooding: Saturday 6th January 2024

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Severn has peaked in Shropshire with levels now falling, previously closed roads are reopening and a clean-up operation is now taking place.

Frankwell Main car park underwater earlier this week
Frankwell Main car park underwater earlier this week

Flood barriers are in place in Frankwell and along The Wharfage in Ironbridge.

Teams and volunteers across the county have been working around the clock to help reopen flooded roads and car parks, and supporting local communities by providing support and essential advice to those worst affected by the floods.

Shropshire Council’s community resilience teams have been on hand to help people in the Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury areas, there is a dedicated webpage which can help guide people through the administrative and practical steps involved in flood recovery.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy Leader, said:

“This has been a very difficult start to the year for people across the county. We were already dealing with surface water from the rains before Christmas, and then Storm Henk struck bringing very high river levels through the county. I visited Bridgnorth and saw how high the river had come there.

“It is a horrible situation and flooding is devastating for people physically and emotionally, but I have witnessed firsthand how resilient people are in times like this.

“There has been a tremendous response to this week’s events, and I know our own staff and communities have been working tirelessly to provide protection and support in the areas worst affected; I know their efforts will be just as great as we work through the recovery process.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has worked so hard and who continues to do so.”

Roads Closed

Shrewsbury Area

Battlefield Link Road
Old Coleham
Victoria Avenue
Williams Way
Raven Meadows at Roushill side
Roushill
Cressage to Eaton Constantine
Gravel Hill Lane
Sydney Avenue
Atcham to Cross Houses
Chiltern Farm Lane

Bridgnorth

A442 Sutton Maddock to Bridgnorth (Due to reopen on Saturday afternoon)
Riverside and Friars Street
Quayside
Severn Terrace
Doctors Lane
Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard
Southwell Riverside

Ironbridge

The Wharfage
Coalford, Jackfield
The Lloyds
Ferry Road (near the Boat)

Businesses remain open in The Gorge as usual and can currently be accessed via Buildwas Road for Dale End and Madeley Road for the Wharfage.

Telford and Wrekin

Bluebell Lane under railway bridge (Alscott) 
Heath Lane (Ellerdine)
Red House railway Bridge
Wappenshall Lane (Ellerdine)

Car Parks

Shrewsbury

Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main, St Julian’s Friar’s and The Gap car parks are closed.

Ironbridge

In Ironbridge, Dale End Car Park and the Wharfage Car Park are closed.

Bus Services

Shrewsbury bus station has today (Saturday) reopened.

Train Services

See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.

Flood Warnings

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
River Severn at Quatford

Flood Alerts

Severn Vyrnwy confluence
River Severn in Shropshire
River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester
Tern and Perry catchments
Upper Teme
Lower Teme

To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire

Listen for Updates

Listen to Shropshire Live on air for all the latest Shropshire news and flooding information.

Listen online via your smart speaker: Ask Alexa to “Enable Shropshire Live” if you haven’t already and then “Play Shropshire Live” after that, or download our free mobile app for your Android or Apple iPhone.

