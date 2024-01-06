Arrests made following disorder in Shrewsbury

Two men aged 18 and 36 have been arrested on suspicion of affray following disorder in Shrewsbury on Friday evening.

At around 8.50pm police received reports of a group of men, believed to be football rivals, fighting on Ellesmere Road, Shrewsbury. Officers quickly attended and two men were arrested as the group were leaving the area. Both men currently remain in police custody.

Superintendent Stu Bill, local police commander, said: “Anti-social and criminal behaviour ahead of, during, or after the match will not be tolerated and we take a firm approach to anyone who seeks to ruin the fun for the real football fans.

“For anyone that commits a football-related offence we will look to apply for football banning orders which could prevent them from attending matches for a minimum of three years as well as other conditions, such as having to hand their passports in when the England team play abroad.

“There will be a large police presence around Shrewsbury, as we always have for high profile matches, to ensure the safety of everyone. If you have any concerns please speak to one of our officers who will be more than happy to assist.”

Shrewsbury Town Football Club Spokesperson said: The Club looks forward to welcoming both Shrewsbury and Wrexham supporters to our FA Cup fixture tomorrow. We know the vast majority of supporters will come to enjoy the game and create an atmosphere appropriate to the occasion. Any behaviour that risks spoiling that enjoyment will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.

Shrewsbury Town football club is set to play Wrexham FC at the Croud Meadow on Sunday with a 2pm kick off.

If you have any information or concerns leading up to this match, this can be reported online. In an emergency or if a crime is taking place always ring 999.