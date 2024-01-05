6.7 C
Three Green councillors join Liberal Democrats in Oswestry

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Three Green Party Town Councillors in Oswestry have announced their plans to join the Liberal Democrats and support Helen Morgan’s re-election bid later this year.

Councillors James Owen (Cambrian), Rosie Radford (Cambrian), Jonathan Upton (Maserfield), Jay Moore (Gatacre), James Owen (Cambrian) and Helen Morgan MP
Councillors Jay Moore (Gatacre), Rosie Radford (Cambrian) and Jonathan Upton (Maserfield) say they want to ‘put Oswestry first, not narrow party politics’ and are making the move as a ‘positive step’ with no ill feeling to their previous party.

The announcement comes two years to the day after Helen Morgan was sworn in as the MP for North Shropshire, after winning a seismic victory over the Conservatives in the December 2021 by-election.

Rosie Radford, Oswestry Town Councillor for Cambrian, said:

“This is a really exciting and positive step for Oswestry. As a councillor, giving people a voice is your top priority. I’m here to listen and understand people’s viewpoints, and to stand up for residents who are too often ignored. For me, joining the Lib Dem team is the best way to do that.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, but it is the right one to get the best deal for Oswestry and support Helen – the best MP we’ve ever had – as we head into a General Election.”

Jay Moore, Oswestry Town Councillor for Gatacre,said:

“Anyone paying any attention knows how much work Helen Morgan does for North Shropshire. I really think having more councillors with a direct link to our MP will be a huge benefit for Oswestry. 

“I’m really excited to be joining her team and standing up for Oswestry residents with a group of local, hard working councillors like James, Rosie and Jonathan.”

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“It is really humbling to have the support of such fantastic local councillors, and to welcome the first Lib Dem council group in Oswestry for nearly fifteen years. The Liberal Democrats really are going from strength to strength across Shropshire.

“I know how hard Jay, Rosie and Jonathan work for their residents and their town, and it is fantastic to hear they feel they can get things done for local people as Liberal Democrats.”

The councillors will join the Town Council’s current sole Lib Dem James Owen, who was recently elected in the Cambrian ward by-election. 

Councillor Owen took 55% of the vote to the Conservatives on 20% and Greens on 15%, in a ward which had voted 52% Green and 48% Conservative at the May 2021 local election.

