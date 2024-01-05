6.7 C
Shropshire Flooding: Friday 5th January 2024

The River Severn has peaked in Shropshire with levels now falling, although they are expected to remain high over the coming days.

Flooding at Frankwell Main car park in Shrewsbury
The Severn peaked in Shrewsbury yesterday at 4.69 meters, in Buildwas at around 6.35m at around 11pm last night and in Bridgnorth at around 4.90m at around 3.30am this morning.

Many roads previously closed by flooding are reopening including Smithfield Road, Coton Hill, Coleham Head and Longden Coleham. The B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham and the Atcham to Berwick Wharf road are also now open.

Whilst river levels are receding, they are expected to remain high over the next few days with continuing disruption caused.

Flood barriers are in place in Frankwell and along The Wharfage in Ironbridge.

Roads Closed

Shrewsbury Area

Berwick Road
Battlefield Link Road
Old Coleham
Victoria Avenue
Williams Way
Raven Meadows at Roushill side
Roushill
Cressage to Eaton Constantine
Gravel Hill Lane
Sydney Avenue
Atcham to Cross Houses
Chiltern Farm Lane

Bridgnorth

A442 Sutton Maddock to Bridgnorth
Riverside and Friars Street
Quayside
Severn Terrace
Doctors Lane
Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard
Southwell Riverside

Ironbridge

The Wharfage
Coalford, Jackfield
The Lloyds
Buildwas Road
Ferry Road (near the Boat)

Businesses remain open in The Gorge as usual and can currently be accessed via Buildwas Road for Dale End and Madeley Road for the Wharfage.

Telford and Wrekin

Bluebell Lane under railway bridge (Alscott) 
Heath Lane (Ellerdine)
Red House railway Bridge
Wappenshall Lane (Ellerdine)

Car Parks

Shrewsbury

Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main, St Julian’s Friar’s and The Gap car parks are closed.

Ironbridge

In Ironbridge, Dale End Car Park and the Wharfage Car Park are closed.

Bus Services

Shrewsbury bus station will remain closed on Friday, the following temporary bus terminals are in place:

New Park Road, below Beacalls Lane
Abbey Foregate car park
Frankwell, by Theatre Severn

Park and Ride Services

New Park Road – Harlescott Park and Ride drop off and pick up

Abbey Foregate car park – Meole Brace Park and Ride drop off and pick up

Frankwell Island – Oxon Park and Ride drop off and pick up

Train Services

See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.

Flood Warnings

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
River Severn at Quatford

Flood Alerts

Severn Vyrnwy confluence
River Severn in Shropshire
River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester
Tern and Perry catchments
Upper Teme
Lower Teme

To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire

Listen for Updates

Listen to Shropshire Live on air for all the latest Shropshire news and flooding information.

Listen online via your smart speaker: Ask Alexa to “Enable Shropshire Live” if you haven’t already and then “Play Shropshire Live” after that, or download our free mobile app for your Android or Apple iPhone.

