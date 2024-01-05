Shropshire Flooding: Friday 5th January 2024

The River Severn has peaked in Shropshire with levels now falling, although they are expected to remain high over the coming days.

The Severn peaked in Shrewsbury yesterday at 4.69 meters, in Buildwas at around 6.35m at around 11pm last night and in Bridgnorth at around 4.90m at around 3.30am this morning.

Many roads previously closed by flooding are reopening including Smithfield Road, Coton Hill, Coleham Head and Longden Coleham. The B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham and the Atcham to Berwick Wharf road are also now open.



Whilst river levels are receding, they are expected to remain high over the next few days with continuing disruption caused.

Flood barriers are in place in Frankwell and along The Wharfage in Ironbridge.

Roads Closed

Shrewsbury Area

Berwick Road

Battlefield Link Road

Old Coleham

Victoria Avenue

Williams Way

Raven Meadows at Roushill side

Roushill

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Chiltern Farm Lane

Bridgnorth

A442 Sutton Maddock to Bridgnorth

Riverside and Friars Street

Quayside

Severn Terrace

Doctors Lane

Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard

Southwell Riverside

Ironbridge

The Wharfage

Coalford, Jackfield

The Lloyds

Buildwas Road

Ferry Road (near the Boat)

Businesses remain open in The Gorge as usual and can currently be accessed via Buildwas Road for Dale End and Madeley Road for the Wharfage.

Telford and Wrekin

Bluebell Lane under railway bridge (Alscott)

Heath Lane (Ellerdine)

Red House railway Bridge

Wappenshall Lane (Ellerdine)

Car Parks

Shrewsbury

Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main, St Julian’s Friar’s and The Gap car parks are closed.

Ironbridge

In Ironbridge, Dale End Car Park and the Wharfage Car Park are closed.

Bus Services

Shrewsbury bus station will remain closed on Friday, the following temporary bus terminals are in place:

New Park Road, below Beacalls Lane

Abbey Foregate car park

Frankwell, by Theatre Severn

Park and Ride Services

New Park Road – Harlescott Park and Ride drop off and pick up



Abbey Foregate car park – Meole Brace Park and Ride drop off and pick up



Frankwell Island – Oxon Park and Ride drop off and pick up

Train Services

See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.

Flood Warnings

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Shrewsbury

River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Bridgnorth

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

River Severn at Quatford

Flood Alerts

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

River Severn in Shropshire

River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester

Tern and Perry catchments

Upper Teme

Lower Teme

To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire

