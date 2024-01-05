6.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 5, 2024
- Advertisement -

Partial closure of B4580 in Shropshire for repair of burst main and bridge

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Part of the B4580 in Shropshire is currently closed to traffic as Severn Trent makes an urgent repair to a burst water pipe and fix damage caused to the road.

Damage to road surface on the B5480. Photo: Severn Trent
Damage to road surface on the B5480. Photo: Severn Trent

The road closure has been put in place for the safety of the teams carrying out the work and other road users and is between the village of Rhydycroesau and Oswestry.

Stuart Leach, Regional Operations Lead at Severn Trent, said: “We would like to apologise to anyone who plans to use this section of the road while we carry out this essential emergency repair.

- Advertisement -

“We know closing a road like this can be a real inconvenience and we only do so when absolutely necessary, in this case, the burst has caused a void in the road, making it unsafe for traffic.

“Our teams will be working around the clock to get this repair made and have the road reopened as quickly as possible, however we expect that the closure will be in place for around a week. We have been liaising closely with Shropshire Council and a signed diversion route is in place.”

Access to all frontages will be maintained throughout the works.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP