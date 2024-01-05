Jack and the Beanstalk sets new attendance record at Theatre Severn

Theatre Severn has confirmed that this year’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk has set a new attendance record.

Dame and Director Brad Fitt and Tommy J Rollason on stage at Theatre Severn. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Theatre Severn reported that over 95% of tickets were sold with over 43,000 people attending the show, making it the Theatre’s most successful pantomime since the venue opened in 2009.

The show opened on 29 November and closes on Sunday, after 71 performances.

The pantomime marked the twelfth collaboration between Theatre Severn and Evolution Productions and was written and produced by Telford-born Paul Hendy.

Shropshire’s legendary Dame and Director Brad Fitt returned alongside Tommy J Rollason, and a talented cast to bring audiences a performance full of fantastic music, beautiful costumes, stunning sets, and hilarious comedy.

Shropshire Council’s Robert Macey, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“Jack and the Beanstalk has proved to be a giant at the box office this year. A huge thanks must go to everyone at the theatre who have helped make the Christmas magic for our loyal audiences.

“Evolution Productions have outdone themselves too, delivering 71 performances and bringing such high energy to each and every show is no mean feat. In true theatre style the show must go on and work is already underway to bring Sleeping Beauty to the theatre later this year and its truly no surprise that ticket sales are already ringing up for the next panto season.”

Theatre Services Manager David Jack said:

“We have been blown away by the support we’ve received this year and delighted to share that Jack and the Beanstalk is Theatre Severn’s most successful pantomime to date. I’d like to say a huge thank you to our amazing company, backstage crew, Evolution Productions and all the theatre staff who have worked so hard to bring another successful season to Shrewsbury. Also, to our audiences, over 43,000 of you, who continue to support the Theatre Severn pantomime year in, year out.”

Theatre Severn confirmed that tickets for next year’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty, are already selling fast with audiences snapping up over 17,000 tickets in the opening weeks since they went on sale.