Shrewsbury law firm’s Head of Marketing becomes a Partner

A marketing expert with significant industry experience has been appointed Partner at Legal 500-ranked law firm Aaron & Partners.  

Helen Johnson

After four years heading up the Shrewsbury firm’s Marketing and Business Development team, Aaron & Partners has invited Helen Johnson to join the partnership, becoming the firm’s second non-lawyer Partner. 

The move highlights Aaron & Partners’ commitment to key business functions in its ongoing growth and success, by rewarding and recognising the achievements of both lawyers and non-lawyer staff. 

Helen, who joined the legal firm in April 2019, said: “It’s certainly not the norm within the legal sector for non-lawyers to become Partners, so I’d like to thank the business for recognising my contribution and encouraging me in my personal development over the past four years.  

“Becoming a partner really gives me the mandate to continue the work my team has been delivering, enhancing the reputation of the firm and working with the senior team to develop the direction for the business. 

“This move is not only a professional milestone for me; it’s a testament to the firm’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to doing things differently.” 

Helen’s background brings a wealth of expertise to the role and she has a wide ranging experience of working across multiple sectors and sizes of business from multinationals to SMEs, including holding senior marketing roles in fashion, retail and the travel industry as well as establishing and running her own fashion business  – Verity Plum – for a decade.  

She added: “I’ve enjoyed becoming an ambassador for the firm over the past four years and look forward to continuing to play my part in our ongoing journey.” 

