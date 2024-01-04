Shropshire Flooding: Thursday 4th January 2024

Flooding continues to cause problems across Shropshire this Thursday morning with flood warnings and alerts in place across the county.

The Welsh Bridge measurement station in Shrewsbury.

Smithfield Road, Chester Street and Coton Hill are some of the main routes closed in Shrewsbury due to flooding.

In Ironbridge, The Wharfage, Coalford, The Lloyds and Ferry Road (near the Boat) are closed.

Telford & Wrekin Council says its team is out across the area, responding to flooding reports and helping keep the borough moving. All A-roads are currently clear and teams are tackling the smaller roads to keep as many open as possible.

Flood barriers are in place in Frankwell and Coleham Head in Shrewsbury and along The Wharfage in Ironbridge.

A predicted peak of 4.7 to 5m is expected at Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury this afternoon. In Buildwas a peak of 6m to 6.5m is expected this evening along with a peak in Bridgnorth of 4.7m to 5.0m.

Further rainfall is forecast, the Environment Agency says they expect river levels to remain high over the next few days.

Roads Closed

Shrewsbury Area

Smithfield Road

Coton Hill

Chester Street / Cross Street

Berwick Road

Coleham Head

Battlefield Link Road

Old Coleham

Victoria Avenue

Longden Coleham

Williams Way

Raven Meadows at Roushill side

Roushill

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Chiltern Farm Lane

B4380 Emstrey to Atcham

Atcham to Berwick Wharf

A442 Sutton Maddock to Bridgnorth

Ironbridge

The Wharfage

Coalford, Jackfield

The Lloyds

Ferry Road (near the Boat)

Businesses remain open in The Gorge as usual and can currently be accessed via Buildwas Road for Dale End and Madeley Road for the Wharfage.

Telford and Wrekin

Bluebell Lane under railway bridge (Alscott)

Heath Lane (Ellerdine)

Red House railway Bridge

Wappenshall Lane (Ellerdine)

Car Parks

Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friar’s car parks are closed.

Raven Meadows multi-storey car park in Shrewsbury is now closed.

There will be staff at the car park this morning (Thursday 4 January) to help people who have parked their vehicles overnight.

To park in Ironbridge, make use of Ironbridge Central.

Bus Services

Shrewsbury bus station is closed, the following temporary bus terminals are in place:

New Park Road, below Beacalls Lane

Abbey Foregate car park

Frankwell, by Theatre Severn

Park and Ride Services

New Park Road – Harlescott Park and Ride drop off and pick up



Abbey Foregate car park – Meole Brace Park and Ride drop off and pick up



Frankwell Island – Oxon Park and Ride drop off and pick up

Train Services

See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.

Flood Warnings

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

River Severn at Pentre

River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Shrewsbury

River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Bridgnorth

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

River Severn at Quatford

River Severn at Upper Arley

River Teme at Eardiston, Leintwardine and Walford

Flood Alerts

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

River Severn in Shropshire

River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

Tern and Perry catchments

Lower Teme

Upper Teme

To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire

