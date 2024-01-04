Shropshire Flooding: Thursday 4th January 2024

Flooding continues to cause problems across Shropshire this Thursday morning with flood warnings and alerts in place across the county.
Smithfield Road, Chester Street and Coton Hill are some of the main routes closed in Shrewsbury due to flooding.
In Ironbridge, The Wharfage, Coalford, The Lloyds and Ferry Road (near the Boat) are closed.
Telford & Wrekin Council says its team is out across the area, responding to flooding reports and helping keep the borough moving. All A-roads are currently clear and teams are tackling the smaller roads to keep as many open as possible.
Flood barriers are in place in Frankwell and Coleham Head in Shrewsbury and along The Wharfage in Ironbridge.
A predicted peak of 4.7 to 5m is expected at Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury this afternoon. In Buildwas a peak of 6m to 6.5m is expected this evening along with a peak in Bridgnorth of 4.7m to 5.0m.
Further rainfall is forecast, the Environment Agency says they expect river levels to remain high over the next few days.
Roads Closed
Shrewsbury Area
Smithfield Road
Coton Hill
Chester Street / Cross Street
Berwick Road
Coleham Head
Battlefield Link Road
Old Coleham
Victoria Avenue
Longden Coleham
Williams Way
Raven Meadows at Roushill side
Roushill
Cressage to Eaton Constantine
Gravel Hill Lane
Sydney Avenue
Atcham to Cross Houses
Chiltern Farm Lane
B4380 Emstrey to Atcham
Atcham to Berwick Wharf
A442 Sutton Maddock to Bridgnorth
Ironbridge
The Wharfage
Coalford, Jackfield
The Lloyds
Ferry Road (near the Boat)
Businesses remain open in The Gorge as usual and can currently be accessed via Buildwas Road for Dale End and Madeley Road for the Wharfage.
Telford and Wrekin
Bluebell Lane under railway bridge (Alscott)
Heath Lane (Ellerdine)
Red House railway Bridge
Wappenshall Lane (Ellerdine)
Car Parks
Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friar’s car parks are closed.
Raven Meadows multi-storey car park in Shrewsbury is now closed.
There will be staff at the car park this morning (Thursday 4 January) to help people who have parked their vehicles overnight.
To park in Ironbridge, make use of Ironbridge Central.
Bus Services
Shrewsbury bus station is closed, the following temporary bus terminals are in place:
New Park Road, below Beacalls Lane
Abbey Foregate car park
Frankwell, by Theatre Severn
Park and Ride Services
New Park Road – Harlescott Park and Ride drop off and pick up
Abbey Foregate car park – Meole Brace Park and Ride drop off and pick up
Frankwell Island – Oxon Park and Ride drop off and pick up
Train Services
See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.
Flood Warnings
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
River Severn at Pentre
River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
River Severn at Quatford
River Severn at Upper Arley
River Teme at Eardiston, Leintwardine and Walford
Flood Alerts
Severn Vyrnwy confluence
River Severn in Shropshire
River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
Tern and Perry catchments
Lower Teme
Upper Teme
To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire
