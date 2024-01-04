5.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Advertisement -

Pensioner pledges New Year’s Walking Resolution

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Wellington resident’s New Year Resolution to do all the new Telford Coronation Circular Walks during 2024 has taken off with over 50 people wanting to join him in achieving his goals.

Paul Kalinauckas
Paul Kalinauckas

Paul Kalinauckas, aged 69, came up with the idea to do all 23 walks which vary from 2 to 5 miles each, after making a New Year’s Resolution to get fitter by walking more often.

Paul said: “These new walks were established to celebrate the King’s Coronation and are fully waymarked, suitable for families of all ages to enjoy.

- Advertisement -

“I thought it would be a good idea to set a goal to walk all of them this year which means about one per fortnight.

“It’s much more enjoyable and safer walking with a group and you can have a good chat on the way round as well.”

A Facebook Group Paul set up, called Telford Coronation Walks, has already attracted over 50 members and the first walk of just over 2 miles is scheduled for Sunday 21 January at 10.30am, covering the Ketley New Millennium & Paddock Mound Local Nature Reserves.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP