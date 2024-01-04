Pensioner pledges New Year’s Walking Resolution

A Wellington resident’s New Year Resolution to do all the new Telford Coronation Circular Walks during 2024 has taken off with over 50 people wanting to join him in achieving his goals.

Paul Kalinauckas

Paul Kalinauckas, aged 69, came up with the idea to do all 23 walks which vary from 2 to 5 miles each, after making a New Year’s Resolution to get fitter by walking more often.

Paul said: “These new walks were established to celebrate the King’s Coronation and are fully waymarked, suitable for families of all ages to enjoy.

“I thought it would be a good idea to set a goal to walk all of them this year which means about one per fortnight.

“It’s much more enjoyable and safer walking with a group and you can have a good chat on the way round as well.”

A Facebook Group Paul set up, called Telford Coronation Walks, has already attracted over 50 members and the first walk of just over 2 miles is scheduled for Sunday 21 January at 10.30am, covering the Ketley New Millennium & Paddock Mound Local Nature Reserves.