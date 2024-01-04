Severn Hospice launches New Year volunteer drive

A hospice charity is looking for new recruits to join its army of volunteers – and is hosting two open days to show how people can help.

Severn Hospice volunteers Rachel Massey and husband Andrew from Ludlow

“It’s the most rewarding resolution you can make for a new year,” said Samantha Bragg, who is looking after Severn Hospice’s volunteer drive.

“Our volunteers are so important to us and are the bedrock of the care we provide. We have such a wonderful group of volunteers and are so grateful for their valuable contributions and giving their time and skills so generously.” she said.

Volunteering roles range from helping in our shop and at our events to gardening and administration.

To help potential volunteers learn more about these roles and rewards of community support and to meet other volunteers already helping out the hospice is holding two open days.

Anyone wishing to get involved can drop in at anytime between 10am and 1pm at Apley Castle, Telford on 25 January or 1pm and 4pm on 31 January at Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury.

“We’re looking after more people than ever and our organisation is growing all the time to match that need, so we are looking for more volunteers to join us,” said Samantha.

Volunteers are integral to the hospice that cares for patients and their loved ones living with incurable illness, and they are involved in almost every area; from super sorters and till maestros in the charity’s 31 community shops to event crew and fundraising bucket collection, officer helpers, gardeners, meet and greet and housekeeping volunteers.

“Whether you’re looking to gain first-hand experience and enhance your CV or keen to meet new people, share skills or give something back we have roles to suit everyone, no matter how much or little time and experience you may have. And it’s not just about what you can give us – we want to give back to every volunteer and make sure you have a rewarding and most enjoyable time.”

As well as regular volunteering opportunities at the hospice and community shops the charity has an army of supporters who volunteer their time on an ad-hoc basis at events and fundraising bucket collections in their local community.

Rachel Massey, who volunteers at the Ludlow shop said:

“Severn Hospice is such a fabulous place to volunteer and I find it incredibly rewarding. I really do feel that I make a difference and help the hospice to deliver care to so many people.

“After taking early retirement, I was keen for a new challenge and this is a great way to meet new people, keep busy and do something worthwhile on my doorstep.

“It’s so satisfying to help sort, tag and display the superb donations and know that the funds go to such a worthy local charity. You never know what’s going to be in the donation bag – I just love it! And so much so, my husband Andrew has also recently joined the team.

“We could certainly do with more people to help out in so many different roles – even if it’s just a few hours. We have so much fun and there’s such a strong community spirit. There’s no need for any previous experience as full training is given – why not give it a go!”

Anyone wishing to find out more about the open days or becoming a volunteer can visit severnhospice.org.uk/volunteering or call 01743 236565 for more information; or if you’re interested in volunteering in your local shop you can also pop in and have a chat with one of the team.