Storm Henk’s heavy rain leads to flooding on several Shropshire roads

Heavy rain from Storm Henk has led to new flood warnings and alerts being issued and several roads around the county are flooded.

In Shrewsbury, Battlefield Link Road is flooded under the railway bridge and the A41 is flooded between Tern Hill and Sandford. Both roads are impassable according to reports.

The A49 is also flooded between All Stretton and Church Stretton according to social media posts. Some minor routes are also flooded.

Wem road is also reported to be flooded on the bend by the railway bridge.

Flooding is also affecting train services with no services currently operating between:

Shrewsbury – Birmingham

Shrewsbury – Chester

Shrewsbury – Crewe/Manchester

Swansea – Shrewsbury (Heart of Wales)



Roads Closed

Shrewsbury Area

Berwick Road

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Chiltern Farm Lane

Victoria Ave

Williams Way

The road between Cressage and Eaton Constantine



Ironbridge

Buildwas Road

The Lloyds

Ferry Road

The Wharfage

Businesses remain open in The Gorge as usual and can currently be accessed via Buildwas Road for Dale End and Madeley Road for the Wharfage.

Car Parks

Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friar’s car parks are closed.

To park in Ironbridge, use Ironbridge Central (previously Station Yard).

Train Services

See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.

Flood Warnings

River Corve at Ludlow

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

River Severn at Pentre

River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Shrewsbury

River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Bridgnorth

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

River Severn at Quatford

River Severn at Upper Arley

River Teme at Eardiston, Leintwardine and Walford

Flood Alerts

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

River Severn in Shropshire

River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

Tern and Perry catchments

Lower Teme

Upper Teme

To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire