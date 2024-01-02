7.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Advertisement -

Storm Henk’s heavy rain leads to flooding on several Shropshire roads

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Heavy rain from Storm Henk has led to new flood warnings and alerts being issued and several roads around the county are flooded.

In Shrewsbury, Battlefield Link Road is flooded under the railway bridge and the A41 is flooded between Tern Hill and Sandford. Both roads are impassable according to reports.

The A49 is also flooded between All Stretton and Church Stretton according to social media posts. Some minor routes are also flooded.

- Advertisement -

Wem road is also reported to be flooded on the bend by the railway bridge. 

Flooding is also affecting train services with no services currently operating between:

Shrewsbury – Birmingham
Shrewsbury – Chester
Shrewsbury – Crewe/Manchester
Swansea – Shrewsbury (Heart of Wales)

Roads Closed

Shrewsbury Area

Berwick Road
Gravel Hill Lane
Sydney Avenue
Atcham to Cross Houses
Chiltern Farm Lane
Victoria Ave
Williams Way

The road between Cressage and Eaton Constantine

Ironbridge

Buildwas Road 
The Lloyds 
Ferry Road
The Wharfage 

Businesses remain open in The Gorge as usual and can currently be accessed via Buildwas Road for Dale End and Madeley Road for the Wharfage.

Car Parks

Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friar’s car parks are closed.

To park in Ironbridge, use Ironbridge Central (previously Station Yard).

Train Services

See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.

Flood Warnings

River Corve at Ludlow
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
River Severn at Pentre
River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
River Severn at Quatford
River Severn at Upper Arley
River Teme at Eardiston, Leintwardine and Walford

Flood Alerts

Severn Vyrnwy confluence
River Severn in Shropshire
River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
Tern and Perry catchments
Lower Teme
Upper Teme

To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP