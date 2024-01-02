Storm Henk’s heavy rain leads to flooding on several Shropshire roads

Heavy rain from Storm Henk has led to new flood warnings and alerts being issued and several roads around the county are flooded.
In Shrewsbury, Battlefield Link Road is flooded under the railway bridge and the A41 is flooded between Tern Hill and Sandford. Both roads are impassable according to reports.
The A49 is also flooded between All Stretton and Church Stretton according to social media posts. Some minor routes are also flooded.
Wem road is also reported to be flooded on the bend by the railway bridge.
Flooding is also affecting train services with no services currently operating between:
Shrewsbury – Birmingham
Shrewsbury – Chester
Shrewsbury – Crewe/Manchester
Swansea – Shrewsbury (Heart of Wales)
Roads Closed
Shrewsbury Area
Berwick Road
Gravel Hill Lane
Sydney Avenue
Atcham to Cross Houses
Chiltern Farm Lane
Victoria Ave
Williams Way
The road between Cressage and Eaton Constantine
Ironbridge
Buildwas Road
The Lloyds
Ferry Road
The Wharfage
Businesses remain open in The Gorge as usual and can currently be accessed via Buildwas Road for Dale End and Madeley Road for the Wharfage.
Car Parks
Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friar’s car parks are closed.
To park in Ironbridge, use Ironbridge Central (previously Station Yard).
Train Services
See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.
Flood Warnings
River Corve at Ludlow
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
River Severn at Pentre
River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
River Severn at Quatford
River Severn at Upper Arley
River Teme at Eardiston, Leintwardine and Walford
Flood Alerts
Severn Vyrnwy confluence
River Severn in Shropshire
River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
Tern and Perry catchments
Lower Teme
Upper Teme
To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire