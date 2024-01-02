Shropshire Flooding: Wednesday 3rd January 2024

Storm Henk has brought further heavy rain to Shropshire, with already saturated ground there are many flood warnings and alerts in place across the county.

Motorists were yesterday caught in floodwater as rainwater water ran off sodden fields and onto roads.



Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to rescue motorists stranded at Battlefield, Hodnet, Minsterley and Telford. Homes were also reported to be flooded.



The Environment Agency has issued several flood warnings for the county including one for Jackfield and Ironbridge which is expecting a peak of between 5.9m to 6.2m tomorrow afternoon. With rain still falling, this could change. The flood barriers are currently up and traffic lights, road signs and flood pumps are running at Dale End.

A peak of 4.4 to 4.8m is expected in Shrewsbury at the Welshbridge gauge on Thursday morning.

A flood warning has also been issued for the River Corve in Ludlow. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected.

Current predicted peak times and dates could change following yesterday’s rain.

Roads Closed

Shrewsbury Area

Smithfield Road

Coton Hill

Chester Street

Berwick Road

Old Coleham

Victoria Avenue

Longden Coleham into town

Williams Way

Raven Meadows at Roushill side

Roushill

Cressage to Eaton ConstantineGravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Chiltern Farm Lane



Lane closure on Coleham Head (Severn Trent pump deployment)

Ironbridge

The Wharfage

Coalford Jackfield

The Lloyds

Ferry Road (near the Boat)

Businesses remain open in The Gorge as usual and can currently be accessed via Buildwas Road for Dale End and Madeley Road for the Wharfage.

Telford and Wrekin

Bluebell Lane under railway bridge (Alscott)

Heath Lane (Ellerdine)

Red House railway Bridge

Wappenshall Lane (Ellerdine)

Car Parks

Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friar’s car parks are closed.

Earlier today Raven Meadows Multi-Storey Car Park was temporarily closed, but is now reopen. However, access for cars is via Meadow Place, with the one way system operating as two way traffic for now.

To park in Ironbridge, make use of Ironbridge Central (previously Station Yard).

Bus Services

Shrewsbury bus station is closed due to a power cut, and the following temporary bus terminals will be in place:

New Park Road, below Beacalls Lane

Abbey Foregate car park

Frankwell, by Theatre Severn

Train Services

See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.

Flood Warnings

River Corve at Ludlow

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

River Severn at Pentre

River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Shrewsbury

River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Bridgnorth

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

River Severn at Quatford

River Severn at Upper Arley

River Teme at Eardiston, Leintwardine and Walford

Flood Alerts

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

River Severn in Shropshire

River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

Tern and Perry catchments

Lower Teme

Upper Teme

To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire