5.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shropshire Flooding: Wednesday 3rd January 2024

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Storm Henk has brought further heavy rain to Shropshire, with already saturated ground there are many flood warnings and alerts in place across the county.

Motorists were yesterday caught in floodwater as rainwater water ran off sodden fields and onto roads.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to rescue motorists stranded at Battlefield, Hodnet, Minsterley and Telford. Homes were also reported to be flooded.

The Environment Agency has issued several flood warnings for the county including one for Jackfield and Ironbridge which is expecting a peak of between 5.9m to 6.2m tomorrow afternoon. With rain still falling, this could change. The flood barriers are currently up and traffic lights, road signs and flood pumps are running at Dale End.

A peak of 4.4 to 4.8m is expected in Shrewsbury at the Welshbridge gauge on Thursday morning.

- Advertisement -

A flood warning has also been issued for the River Corve in Ludlow. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected.

Current predicted peak times and dates could change following yesterday’s rain.

Listen for Updates

Listen to Shropshire Live on air for all the latest Shropshire news and flooding information.

Listen online via your smart speaker: Ask Alexa to “Enable Shropshire Live” if you haven’t already and then “Play Shropshire Live” after that, or download our free mobile app for your Android or Apple iPhone.

Roads Closed

Shrewsbury Area

Smithfield Road
Coton Hill
Chester Street
Berwick Road
Old Coleham
Victoria Avenue
Longden Coleham into town
Williams Way
Raven Meadows at Roushill side
Roushill
Cressage to Eaton ConstantineGravel Hill Lane
Sydney Avenue
Atcham to Cross Houses
Chiltern Farm Lane

Lane closure on Coleham Head (Severn Trent pump deployment)

Ironbridge

The Wharfage
Coalford Jackfield
The Lloyds 
Ferry Road (near the Boat)

Businesses remain open in The Gorge as usual and can currently be accessed via Buildwas Road for Dale End and Madeley Road for the Wharfage.

Telford and Wrekin

Bluebell Lane under railway bridge (Alscott) 
Heath Lane (Ellerdine)
Red House railway Bridge
Wappenshall Lane (Ellerdine)

Car Parks

Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friar’s car parks are closed.

Earlier today Raven Meadows Multi-Storey Car Park was temporarily closed, but is now reopen. However, access for cars is via Meadow Place, with the one way system operating as two way traffic for now.

To park in Ironbridge, make use of Ironbridge Central (previously Station Yard).

Bus Services

Shrewsbury bus station is closed due to a power cut, and the following temporary bus terminals will be in place:

New Park Road, below Beacalls Lane
Abbey Foregate car park
Frankwell, by Theatre Severn

Train Services

See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.

Flood Warnings

River Corve at Ludlow
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
River Severn at Pentre
River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
River Severn at Quatford
River Severn at Upper Arley
River Teme at Eardiston, Leintwardine and Walford

Flood Alerts

Severn Vyrnwy confluence
River Severn in Shropshire
River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
Tern and Perry catchments
Lower Teme
Upper Teme

To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP