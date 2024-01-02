Shropshire Flooding: Wednesday 3rd January 2024

Storm Henk has brought further heavy rain to Shropshire, with already saturated ground there are many flood warnings and alerts in place across the county.
Motorists were yesterday caught in floodwater as rainwater water ran off sodden fields and onto roads.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to rescue motorists stranded at Battlefield, Hodnet, Minsterley and Telford. Homes were also reported to be flooded.
The Environment Agency has issued several flood warnings for the county including one for Jackfield and Ironbridge which is expecting a peak of between 5.9m to 6.2m tomorrow afternoon. With rain still falling, this could change. The flood barriers are currently up and traffic lights, road signs and flood pumps are running at Dale End.
A peak of 4.4 to 4.8m is expected in Shrewsbury at the Welshbridge gauge on Thursday morning.
A flood warning has also been issued for the River Corve in Ludlow. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected.
Current predicted peak times and dates could change following yesterday’s rain.
Listen for Updates
Listen to Shropshire Live on air for all the latest Shropshire news and flooding information.
Listen online via your smart speaker: Ask Alexa to “Enable Shropshire Live” if you haven’t already and then “Play Shropshire Live” after that, or download our free mobile app for your Android or Apple iPhone.
Roads Closed
Shrewsbury Area
Smithfield Road
Coton Hill
Chester Street
Berwick Road
Old Coleham
Victoria Avenue
Longden Coleham into town
Williams Way
Raven Meadows at Roushill side
Roushill
Cressage to Eaton ConstantineGravel Hill Lane
Sydney Avenue
Atcham to Cross Houses
Chiltern Farm Lane
Lane closure on Coleham Head (Severn Trent pump deployment)
Ironbridge
The Wharfage
Coalford Jackfield
The Lloyds
Ferry Road (near the Boat)
Businesses remain open in The Gorge as usual and can currently be accessed via Buildwas Road for Dale End and Madeley Road for the Wharfage.
Telford and Wrekin
Bluebell Lane under railway bridge (Alscott)
Heath Lane (Ellerdine)
Red House railway Bridge
Wappenshall Lane (Ellerdine)
Car Parks
Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friar’s car parks are closed.
Earlier today Raven Meadows Multi-Storey Car Park was temporarily closed, but is now reopen. However, access for cars is via Meadow Place, with the one way system operating as two way traffic for now.
To park in Ironbridge, make use of Ironbridge Central (previously Station Yard).
Bus Services
Shrewsbury bus station is closed due to a power cut, and the following temporary bus terminals will be in place:
New Park Road, below Beacalls Lane
Abbey Foregate car park
Frankwell, by Theatre Severn
Train Services
See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.
Flood Warnings
River Corve at Ludlow
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
River Severn at Pentre
River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
River Severn at Quatford
River Severn at Upper Arley
River Teme at Eardiston, Leintwardine and Walford
Flood Alerts
Severn Vyrnwy confluence
River Severn in Shropshire
River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
Tern and Perry catchments
Lower Teme
Upper Teme
To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire