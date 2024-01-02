New 10k race to take place in Shifnal

A new event in Shropshire’s athletics calendar has been announced with the first Shifnal 10k race being organised by a group of the town’s residents who aim to attract runners from across the region.

Pictured preparing for the 10k are, from left, Sherry Daniels of sponsors Yellow Hat Security, Andrew Vickerman of AV Timing , Al Robinson of Yellow Hat, Mayor of Shifnal Roger Cox and Mark Shelton of Yellow Hat.

“It is very exciting to launch this new event, which will be held on April 28,” said Russ Newman, who is working with Andy Dunkerley and Mayor of Shifnal Roger Cox on the event.

“We have set out a very appealing, flat route through picturesque countryside so we hope it will become a popular attraction in the county’s race fixture list, especially as we will be raising money for the Mayor’s charities.”

He added that Andrew Vickerman of AV Timing, was assisting with the organisation, with his company providing chip timing, first aid and insurance.

Other sponsors include Shifnal Town Council, Yellow Hat Security and Love Shifnal – a new initiative which is working to promote the town.

Russ added: “All entrants will receive a t shirt and goody bag and there will be a range of prizes, including one for the best local finisher.

“We are now looking for volunteers to help out on the day, more sponsors and of course lots of enthusiastic runners!”

Sally Themans of Love Shifnal said that the race was a welcome addition for the town.

“This is good news for Shifnal – we hope the 10k will bring people in who will be keen to use the local cafes and pubs and see what the town has to offer,” she commented.

Roads will be closed on the day of the race, which starts at 11am in the town centre, with local residents receiving advance notice.

Anyone interesting in finding out more should contact Russ Newman on.. or visit https://runabc.co.uk/shifnal-10k