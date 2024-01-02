Dynamic duo go global with mental health support page

7.6 C
- Advertisement -

A social media page set up by two Telford College students to help people struggling with their mental health has gone global.

Liam Francis and Caitlin Smith, who have received global interest in their social media page

Health and social care students Liam Francis and Caitlin Smith said they had no idea how far their page, Mental Health Movements, would reach when they created it a few weeks ago.

It has already gained more than 5,300 followers, and is now receiving messages from all over the world.

The page offers advice, shares awareness, and runs a messaging service for anyone struggling with their mental health. It also provides guidance to support services.

“I originally started the page, but I asked Caitlin to help me run it,” says Liam. “We originally started posting help and support videos.”

“If people feel alone through mental health, they can reach out and speak to us,” Caitlin adds. “We can talk to them and let them know where to go and who to contact, instead of us giving them the wrong advice.”

Liam and Caitlin, who are on level two programmes at Telford College, monitor their pages on Facebook and Instagram every day and get responses from all over the world.

“When we get messages in a different language, we do our best to translate it, keeping the conversation going,” says Caitlin. “We’ve had messages in Arabic and Chinese; it sets us the challenge of finding the right support available in that country.

“We want to go into mental health nursing after we’ve finished our current studies, keeping the page live so we can continue to help as many people as we can.”

Tania Morgan, their tutor, said: “Liam and Caitlin are always helping out around college. Whether it’s people, charities or open events, they’re constantly doing something extra around their full-time course. I wish we could keep them in our class all the time!”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

