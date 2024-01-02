Three new advisors join Bridgnorth business consultancy

Three new advisors have been appointed at a Bridgnorth business consultancy.

New advisors, from left, Mark Wakley, KayHeseltine and Luke Boxall

Kay Heseltine, Luke Boxall and Mark Wakely will be working with Good2Great to mentor entrepreneurs throughout Shropshire, South Staffordshire and Dudley borough.

Based at The Printworks in Bridgnorth High Street, Good2Great has helped around 1,000 new companies to develop over the last decade.

Eddie Allan of Good2Great explained that they had been awarded new contracts, financed by the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, to assist start-up businesses in the three local authority areas and the trio would strengthen their team of experts.

Kay Heseltine has her own design consultancy, Luke Boxall runs Soil Nurture and Mark Wakely is a podcast producer.

“We are delighted to welcome Kay, Luke and Mark on board,” said Eddie.

“They have all completed our start-up programmes in the past and now run successful businesses themselves so they are ideally placed to advise others who are setting out on their journeys, giving them practical advice and guidance on a wide range of issues.”

Kay Heseltine, of Bridgnorth, said that she was looking forward to helping people across Shropshire, South Staffordshire and Dudley to develop thriving, sustainable businesses.

“The help I received from Good2Great when I launched my business was invaluable and I am now really excited to be able to pass on some of my expertise to other entrepreneurs,” she said.

Anyone wanting information about how to access the start-up programmes and receive one-to-one support on an on-going basis should contact Tamsin Preece on [email protected].