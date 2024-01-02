Shrewsbury Business Chamber celebrates 120 Years of empowering local businesses

The Shrewsbury Business Chamber proudly marks its 120th anniversary as the esteemed business group of choice for the Shrewsbury area.

Shrewsbury Business Chamber members at one of the many events that take place throughout the year.

Since its inception, the Chamber has been dedicated to supporting local businesses, offering them a platform to have a voice, learn, and prosper. 2023 has been the most successful year to date for the volunteer-led, not-for-profit business group, increasing its membership by over two thirds, as Shrewsbury businesses recognise the incredible work being done by the chamber.

Over the past 120 years, Shrewsbury Business Chamber has played a pivotal role in fostering the growth and success of businesses throughout the Shrewsbury region. The Chamber’s commitment to its mission is exemplified through a range of initiatives and services designed to empower entrepreneurs and enterprises.

- Advertisement -

Key highlights of the Shrewsbury Business Chamber’s legacy include:

Networking and Collaboration: The Chamber has been instrumental in facilitating connections among businesses through its regular events and gatherings. These events have allowed entrepreneurs and professionals to forge invaluable partnerships, exchange ideas, and explore new opportunities.

Advocacy and Representation: As a collective voice for local businesses, the Chamber ensures that the concerns and issues of its members reach the appropriate authorities. Through dedicated advocacy efforts, it has consistently championed the interests of the Shrewsbury business community.

Business Expertise: The Chamber has been a valuable resource for businesses seeking to enhance their knowledge and skills.

Volunteer Leadership: The Shrewsbury Business Chamber is a not-for-profit membership organisation led by a passionate volunteer business-focused Executive Committee. Their dedication to the Chamber’s mission has been integral to its long-standing success.

Collaboration with Local Organisations: The Chamber actively collaborates with various private and public sector organisations in the Shrewsbury area, working together for the betterment of the local business community. This collaborative approach has been a driving force behind economic growth and prosperity in the region.

Chair of the Executive Committee and Centre Manager of the Darwin Shopping Centre, Kevin Lockwood said, “I am incredibly proud of the volunteer team who work so hard to support businesses through the Shrewsbury Business Chamber. We are finishing the year on a high and look forward to continuing our mission, furthering our support for businesses in the region, and contributing to the growth and prosperity of Shrewsbury.”

If you are interested in finding out more about Shrewsbury Business Chamber, then businesses are invited to come along to one of their monthly events.

Find out more here: shrewsburybusinesschamber.com/events-calendar/events/