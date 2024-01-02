Auctioneers Halls double farm machinery sales to £7m during 2023

Farm machinery to the value of nearly £7 million was sold by leading regional auctioneers Halls during 2023, nearly doubling the previous year’s turnover.

One of the farm dispersal sales conducted by Halls last year

Farm dispersal sales were held across an area spanning from the West Midlands to Mid and North Wales and Cheshire, while collective farm machinery auctions were held in Shrewsbury and Kidderminster throughout the year.

Halls, which has a network of offices across Shropshire, Powys and Worcestershire, reported that there were nearly 22,200 individual lots sold at the 2023 sales compared to 16,257 lots in 2022.

“We had a tremendous year with farm dispersal sales,” said Jonny Dymond, Halls’ senior auctioneer and Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager. “Traditionally, the autumn is the busiest time of the year for farm dispersal sales, but we were busy from January until the end of October.

“As our good reputation grows by word of mouth in farming circles, we are extending our geographical reach and attracting new clients. It’s very much a team effort at Halls which is driven from the top to the bottom to provide good service.

“We are also blessed with a very loyal company of sellers and buyers that come to our farm machinery sales and the MartEye platform ensures that we have a worldwide online audience.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everybody who has supported our sales during 2023.”

Explaining the reasons for more farm dispersal sales during 2023, he said some country estates were now taking farms back in-hand which had resulted in tenant farmers selling their machinery and livestock. Farmers had also retired, changed farming policy, sold up due to rising costs or, sadly, passed away.

“The high cost of new machinery and supply chain problems have increased demand for genuine, well maintained second hand machinery,” added Mr Dymond.

“What is particularly attractive to buyers is the genuine nature of our sales. The majority of the machinery is unreserved which appeals to buyers because they know they can come and buy the machinery they want.

He praised the contribution made by graduate auctioneer Henry Hyde to the farm dispersal and collective machinery sales since he joined the team at Shrewsbury Auction Centre at the start of this year.

“Henry has added balance to the team and has enhanced the customer care that we provide, as well as helping with the procurement of farm machinery,” added Mr Dymond.