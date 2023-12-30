Flood warnings and alerts issued for Shropshire

The Environment Agency has issued several flood warnings and alerts for Shropshire following storm Gerrit and recent rainfall.

In Shrewsbury, a predicted peak at Welshbridge between 3.3m and 3.8m is expected on New Year’s Day.

A predicted peak of 4.8m to 5.2m is expected at Buildwas and in Bridgnorth a peak of 4.1m to 4.3m is expected.

Further rainfall is forecast with river levels expected to remain high for the next few days.

Flood Warnings

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Bridgnorth

River Severn at Quatford

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

Flood Alerts

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

River Severn in Shropshire

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester

Tern and Perry catchments

Upper Teme

Lower Teme

Roads Closed

Shrewsbury Area

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Ave

Ironbridge

The Wharfage (closed to vehicles)

Train Services

Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Swansea and Shrewsbury the line via Heart of Wales is closed.

Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 23:55 01/01/24.

Car Parks

Frankwell Riverside and Frankwell Main car parks are closed.

Shrewsbury Footpaths Closed

Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir

Trough to West Mid showground

New Street to The Stew/Frankwell car park



