Flood warnings and alerts issued for Shropshire

The Environment Agency has issued several flood warnings and alerts for Shropshire following storm Gerrit and recent rainfall.

In Shrewsbury, a predicted peak at Welshbridge between 3.3m and 3.8m is expected on New Year’s Day.

A predicted peak of 4.8m to 5.2m is expected at Buildwas and in Bridgnorth a peak of 4.1m to 4.3m is expected.

Further rainfall is forecast with river levels expected to remain high for the next few days.

Flood Warnings

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Quatford
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

Flood Alerts

Severn Vyrnwy confluence
River Severn in Shropshire
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester
Tern and Perry catchments
Upper Teme
Lower Teme

Roads Closed

Shrewsbury Area

Gravel Hill Lane
Sydney Ave

Ironbridge

The Wharfage (closed to vehicles)

Train Services

Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Swansea and Shrewsbury the line via Heart of Wales is closed.

Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 23:55 01/01/24.

Car Parks

Frankwell Riverside and Frankwell Main car parks are closed.

Shrewsbury Footpaths Closed

Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir
Trough to West Mid showground
New Street to The Stew/Frankwell car park


