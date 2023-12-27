Survey launched on doctor’s strike

Conservative candidate for South Shropshire, Stuart Anderson, and local MP Philip Dunne have launched a new survey to find out what South Shropshire residents think about the current doctors’ strike over the weeks bracketing the holiday period.

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne

Despite offering junior doctors a further pay uplift of 3%, on top of the average 8.8% pay rise (10.3% for lowest paid doctors) in April, the BMA has decided to reject this, and announce an unprecedented level of strike action. The BMA is calling for a 35% pay rise for junior doctors.

The government has already reached deals with nurses, ambulance staff and hospital consultants.

- Advertisement -

Following the three-day strike before Christmas, while the NHS is under intense pressure, doctors will strike again for six days from 3rd to 9th January. Mr Dunne and Mr Anderson have launched an online survey, which can be completed at tellphilip.com or southshropshire.stuartanderson.org.uk.

Mr Anderson said: “There is no doubt these strikes will have an impact on patients here in South Shropshire, with cancelled appointments and longer waiting times.

“So I want to know how local residents feel about the pay demands of junior doctors, and the government’s approach to negotiations. We have launched these surveys so people in South Shropshire can let us know directly what they think.”

Mr Dunne added: “Other NHS staff, including consultant doctors and special hospital doctors, have accepted negotiated pay rises from the government. But junior doctors have decided to take further strike action, which local hospitals in Shropshire and Telford have warned will have an impact on local patients in South Shropshire. I encourage local residents to fill in our online survey and let us know what they think.”