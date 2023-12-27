11.9 C
New year, new start for poor Bonnie the greyhound

A dog rescued from the direst of circumstances is hoping that the new year will bring a new start for her – and eventually a new forever home.

Bonnie was saved just three days before Christmas by Hector’s Greyhound Rescue, who operate across Wales, Shropshire and the north-west.

Hugely underweight, with her tail lopped off following injury, and with serious skin irritation, she was also covered in fleas – “one of the worst cases I’ve seen in a long, long time,” said Hector’s founder Hayley Bradley.

“Bonnie is safe now and on a journey of recovery that will span a few months. Her wellbeing was compromised, but she will now get the essential nutritional diet and tender care she needs to regain her strength and vitality here at Hector’s. Her path to recuperation may take a good few weeks but in good time she will make someone a fantastic pet.”

Bonnie will be going into foster care and will eventually be available for rehoming.

Donations to support her care and progress can be made via hectorsgreyhoundrescue.org.

