11.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Advertisement -

Frankwell car parks closed as River Severn rises

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Frankwell Main and Riverside car parks in Shrewsbury have been closed today as the River Severn rises.

Shropshire Council said both car parks would remain closed until further notice.

Frankwell residents, season and weekly ticket holders can use Raven Meadows multi-storey as an alternative location.

- Advertisement -

Those attending Theatre Severn’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk are also advised to find alternative parking.

Footpaths Closed

Several footpaths have also been closed:

Towpath from Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir
Towpath from Pig Trough to West Mid showground
Towpath from New Street to The Stew/Frankwell car park

Flood Alerts

Flood alerts are in place across the county:

– Severn Vyrnwy confluence
– River Severn in Shropshire
– Tern and Perry catchments
– River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP