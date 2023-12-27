Frankwell car parks closed as River Severn rises

Frankwell Main and Riverside car parks in Shrewsbury have been closed today as the River Severn rises.

Shropshire Council said both car parks would remain closed until further notice.

Frankwell residents, season and weekly ticket holders can use Raven Meadows multi-storey as an alternative location.

Those attending Theatre Severn’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk are also advised to find alternative parking.

Footpaths Closed

Several footpaths have also been closed:

Towpath from Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir

Towpath from Pig Trough to West Mid showground

Towpath from New Street to The Stew/Frankwell car park

Flood Alerts

Flood alerts are in place across the county:

– Severn Vyrnwy confluence

– River Severn in Shropshire

– Tern and Perry catchments

– River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester