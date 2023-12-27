Top winter walks from the National Trust

Wrap up warm and enjoy some of the best walking trails at a National Trust place near you this winter.

Enjoy winter walks with the National Trust. Photo: National Trust Images / Annapurna Mellor

Adventure into the countryside for invigorating cold-weather walks and soak up the beauty of crisp landscapes, cool air, and glowing sunsets. Meander along frosty paths in historic gardens, jump over puddles in parklands, or blow away the cobwebs exploring the hills and valleys of some of our most spectacular places.

Winter is the best time to notice nature and wildlife around you on your walk. Look for pawprints in mud and snow, listen for crisp notes of bird song and spot woodland residents foraging in the silhouette of bare trees.

Warm up after your winter adventure in a National Trust café or tearoom. Thaw out with a hot drink, shrug off the cold with a hearty soup or simply enjoy a well-earned sweet treat.

Put a spring in your step during the colder months with top winter walking trails near you:

Shropshire

Attingham Park

Upon entering Attingham’s gates, the views open across 200-year old parkland to the Shropshire hills and the impressive Regency mansion emerges, against silhouettes of cedar trees.

Historic trees cluster in woodland glades and the River Tern meanders through the parkland attracting an abundance of wildlife including herons, swans and geese.

There’s a number of walks including the popular Mile Walk which is suitable for pushchairs and mobility trampers, which are available to hire.

Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd

With amazing views to be had on a variety of way-marked walks, the beautiful scenery at the Long Mynd is perfect for a bracing winter walk.

The Chalet Pavilion offers the perfect pitstop for a warming drink and tasty treat.

Comer Woods, Dudmaston Estate

Trails crisscross Comer Woods, including the Explorer Trail a multi-use circular trail which begins and ends at the car park.

Designed for everyone, including walkers, runners, cyclists and adapted wheelchair users. Stop off halfway along the trail at the Scout Camp, it’s a great place to pause for some outdoor games. A little further along the route, there’s a great spot for den building.

Challenge your family to build the best woodland shelter before continuing on your way. Follow the tree stump stepping stone path as you head out for more adventures.

Staffordshire

Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses

Blow away the cobwebs with a bracing walk on Kinver Edge. Climb to the top of the hillfort and take in a late winter sun rise or early sunset.

On crisp, clear days enjoy panoramic views across three counties, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire.

Shugborough Estate

On clear, crisp days a stroll around the pleasure grounds is great for admiring the views across the whole estate.

For frosty trees, the purple sheen of silver birch and wild deer walking through the mist, you can’t beat a climb up to the Triumphal Arch and onto Satnall Hills. With the dieback of undergrowth, it’s easier to spot some of the mammals which normally use it for cover.

West Midlands

Wightwick Manor and Gardens

Winter is the perfect time to see the structure of the garden, the evergreen geometrical yew hedging appears bolder and the architectural lines of the terraces and balustrades are clearer.

Pick up a warm drink from the tea-room and take a brisk walk across frosty lawns, past frozen pools and through crisp woodland.

Moseley Old Hall

Wrap up warm and enjoy a gentle stroll through our garden and woodland. The Knot Garden looks particularly lovely after a dash of frost or a sprinkling of snow.