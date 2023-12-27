Do something incredible in 2024 to raise money for your local children’s hospice

As 2024 approaches many people start considering a fresh challenge for the year ahead, and there are many ways people can support Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith and do something amazing.

Supporters of Hope House will be raising funds in 2024

From skydiving daredevils to runners signing up for their first race or wanting to beat a Personal Best, to those wanting to step out and go walking along the beautiful banks of the Llangollen Canal or eat cake as part of Eat Cake Week, pedalling as part of a summer Cycle Challenge and getting dressed up and attend one of our glamorous balls, there are lots of events and challenges already available for people to sign up to.

Alison Marsh, Head of Fundraising, said: “We have been blown away by the support we received from our supporters throughout 2023. From our amazing events such as Eat Cake Week, our Cycle Challenge, the Llangollen Canal Walk, and our four incredible Dark Runs to our raffles and Final Moments Matter campaign which raised over £620,000 in just 36 hours, the support we have had over the last year has been nothing short of incredible.

- Advertisement -

“However, come January 1st we start again from zero and we need our wonderful community to support again to help us raise the money we need to make sure can be here for those that need us the most.”

The hospices currently need £7.5 million every year to maintain the level of care they provide for the community.

“We have lots planned for 2023 and to kick start the year we have made some brilliant events live for people to sign up to on our website,” said Alison.

“There really is something for everyone to take part in.

“For those not in a position to sign up to an event just yet but would still like to support the hospices, then you can make a regular monthly gift donation, or sign up to play the Hope House Lottery for as little as £1 a week, and they could win prizes of up to £1,000 a week.”

Visit hopehouse.org.uk to see all fundraising events and ways to support the hospices or alternatively call the fundraising office on 01691 671671 or email [email protected] to ask about how you can be part of something amazing.