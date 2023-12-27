11.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Advertisement -

Do something incredible in 2024 to raise money for your local children’s hospice

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

As 2024 approaches many people start considering a fresh challenge for the year ahead, and there are many ways people can support Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith and do something amazing.

Supporters of Hope House will be raising funds in 2024
Supporters of Hope House will be raising funds in 2024

From skydiving daredevils to runners signing up for their first race or wanting to beat a Personal Best, to those wanting to step out and go walking along the beautiful banks of the Llangollen Canal or eat cake as part of Eat Cake Week, pedalling as part of a summer Cycle Challenge and getting dressed up and attend one of our glamorous balls, there are lots of events and challenges already available for people to sign up to.

Alison Marsh, Head of Fundraising, said: “We have been blown away by the support we received from our supporters throughout 2023. From our amazing events such as Eat Cake Week, our Cycle Challenge, the Llangollen Canal Walk, and our four incredible Dark Runs to our raffles and Final Moments Matter campaign which raised over £620,000 in just 36 hours, the support we have had over the last year has been nothing short of incredible.

- Advertisement -

“However, come January 1st we start again from zero and we need our wonderful community to support again to help us raise the money we need to make sure can be here for those that need us the most.”

The hospices currently need £7.5 million every year to maintain the level of care they provide for the community.

“We have lots planned for 2023 and to kick start the year we have made some brilliant events live for people to sign up to on our website,” said Alison.

“There really is something for everyone to take part in.

“For those not in a position to sign up to an event just yet but would still like to support the hospices, then you can make a regular monthly gift donation, or sign up to play the Hope House Lottery for as little as £1 a week, and they could win prizes of up to £1,000 a week.”

Visit hopehouse.org.uk to see all fundraising events and ways to support the hospices or alternatively call the fundraising office on 01691 671671 or email [email protected] to ask about how you can be part of something amazing.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP