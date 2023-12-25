Man suffers minor injuries after car leaves the A41 near Shakeford

A driver escaped serious injury when his car left the road on the A41 near Shakeford on Christmas Day afternoon.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision on the A41 at Shakeford. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Emergency services were called at around 4.19pm after the vehicle left the road, went through a fence and into a field before narrowly missing a telephone pole and coming to rest against the garage of a domestic property.

Rescue pumps from Market Drayton and Hodnet, together with the rescue tender and rescue pump from Wellington and an operations officer from headquarters, were all mobilised by fire control.

- Advertisement -

Initially, it was reported the driver was trapped in the vehicle but on arrival of fire crews it was discovered the lone male driver was not trapped and had managed to leave the vehicle

He was assessed by Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service for what were believed to be minor injuries.

The vehicle was made electrically safe, and crews assisted relatives of the driver to remove Christmas presents from inside the vehicle.

Officers from West Mercia Police also attended the scene.