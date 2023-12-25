Firefighters called to fire at disused pub in Harmer Hill

Firefighters from stations across Shropshire were called to a fire at a disused pub in Harmer Hill this morning.

The Red Castle at Harmer Hill. Image: Google Street View

Six fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform were mobilised to the fire at The Red Castle at around 10.10am.

The fire involved the first floor and roof space of the disused public house, with all persons accounted for.

Appliances from Baschurch, Prees, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wellington and Wem attended along with operations and safety officers.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

The fire was reported to have been extinguished by 12.54pm.

Higher Road was closed for a time.