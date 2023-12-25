10.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, December 25, 2023
- Advertisement -

Firefighters called to fire at disused pub in Harmer Hill

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters from stations across Shropshire were called to a fire at a disused pub in Harmer Hill this morning.

The Red Castle at Harmer Hill. Image: Google Street View
The Red Castle at Harmer Hill. Image: Google Street View

Six fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform were mobilised to the fire at The Red Castle at around 10.10am.

The fire involved the first floor and roof space of the disused public house, with all persons accounted for.

- Advertisement -

Appliances from Baschurch, Prees, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wellington and Wem attended along with operations and safety officers.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

The fire was reported to have been extinguished by 12.54pm.

Higher Road was closed for a time.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP