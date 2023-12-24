14.1 C
Shropshire
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Murder investigation launched following death of man in Wem

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 52-year-old man in Wem.

Emergency services attended an address on Isherwoods Way at around 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

Two men aged 51 and 41, and one woman, 37, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse said: “I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but I would like to reassure the local community that there is no wider risk to the public.

“Officers will be in the area for the next couple of days whilst we investigate this incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly lost his life”.

