Saturday, December 23, 2023
Police investigating collision seek woman who may have helpful information

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police investigating a collision in which a teenage girl died last month are appealing for a woman who was first at the scene to get in touch.

The collision happened at around 6.11pm on Tuesday 28 November on the B4376 near Much Wenlock when a Vauxhall Corsa left the road and collided with a tree near Bell Hole Cottage.

A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers are keen to speak to a woman who was first on the scene after the collision took place.

She is described as around 30-40 years old, white and driving a dark coloured 4×4 car who was travelling in the Much Wenlock to Broseley direction. Officers believe the woman could have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone else who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact PC Steve Wootton by emailing stephen.wootton@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 316 of Tuesday 28 November, 2023.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk

