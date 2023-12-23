11.3 C
Shropshire
Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Advertisement -

Campaign to support Clun Town Hall successful

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A campaign backed by local MP, Philip Dunne, has secured over £53,000 to support Clun Town Hall.

Philip Dunne MP with Mayor of Clun, Ryan Davies
Philip Dunne MP with Mayor of Clun, Ryan Davies

A funding bid was prepared by Clun Town Council and Clun Town Trust, seeking funding from the Community Ownership Fund, under the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Mr Dunne wrote to the Minister to support the bid for funding to make repairs to Clun Town Hall. 

- Advertisement -

The Government’s Community Ownership Fund is allowing community groups to take ownership of assets and amenities at risk of being lost, enabling them to run these assets for the community.

Built in 1780 and attracting Grade II listing, Clun Town Hall today houses the Museum of Clun, providing public access to the heritage of the ancient town of Clun, which received its charter in the 13th century and has internationally renowned links.   

The Hall is in need of repairs, and a successful funding bid will help ensure its conservation and protection for the future. In particular this will include measures to reduce damp inside the building and help preserve exhibits, as well as much needed re-rendering of the external facade of the building. 

Welcoming the award of this grant from Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young MP, local MP Philip Dunne said: 

“I was pleased to support this grant application by Clun Town Council to the Community Ownership Fund this autumn. This grant of over £53,000 will spruce up this iconic building in The Square in Clun which has also just had significant road resurfacing work undertaken by Shropshire Council. Residents in Clun will once again take pride in their Museum with its fine collection of local artefacts.” 

Mayor of Clun, Ryan Davies said: 

“This award is extremely good news and very timely. Clun Town Council are determined to restore our historic Town Council building to its former glory and are delighted our application has been successful. I would like to thank all those involved in securing this grant, including our MP Philip Dunne.” 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP