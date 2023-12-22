Let the Shropshire Leadership Programme help you in 2024

New year, new focus for your business?

Do you want to develop your leadership skills?

Build a targeted action plan for business growth?

If yes, then the Shropshire Leadership Programme will be of interest to you. A fully funded business support programme delivered by Aston Centre for Growth focused on Shropshire based businesses to enhance business growth through innovation. Only one cohort will run in February 2024 for a limited number of businesses, so apply now to avoid missing out.

Shropshire Leadership Programme has been designed with Shropshire based businesses in mind. A total of 30 small to medium sized businesses will access the programme, including sole traders, micro businesses, and social enterprises.

The interactive workshops will take you on a path to grow your business and to build a targeted action plan.

Gain invaluable insights and knowledge

Business leaders will gain invaluable insights and knowledge through a series of interactive workshops, one-to-one mentoring, and Innovation Vouchers.

The interactive workshops, which will be accessible through a combination of in person (in Shropshire) and online, will take you on a path to grow your business and to build a targeted action plan. Delivered by experts in small business leadership and management you will engage with a variety of essential topics.

One-to-one mentoring

The one-to-one mentoring will provide you with an expert aligned to your business goals and challenges to support you to develop your leadership skills. The Innovation Voucher is a grant of up to £2,500. This is 50% match funded and can be used for activities that will support your business growth through innovation.

“The programme was like brain food, it answered all the questions I had about the business and all the learning was so relevant. The content was designed for business owners, enabling me to focus on my business growth”. Kay Miller, The Den Kit Company.

Applications

Applications close on the 11th February 2024. To view the eligibility and to access the application form, follow the link Shropshire Leadership Programme.

Aston Centre for Growth provides leading business growth programmes and practical business support for entrepreneurs and business leaders. To view the full offering of programmes please visit Aston Centre for Growth or call 0121 204 3000.

This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

