Thieves steal metal from lorry parked up on A49 near Bayston Hill

Police are appealing for witnesses following a theft of metal from a lorry parked in a layby on the A49 just south of Bayston Hill.

The theft happened between 9pm on Wednesday and 5am on Thursday.

The theft happened as police launched Operation Yard to crack down on criminal gangs targeting lorries and stealing their goods.

Officers will carry out regular patrols at service stations and laybys being used by haulage drivers to park up overnight. The increased police presence is aimed at deterring criminal gangs from targeting haulage vehicles.

West Mercia Police Force Operations Chief Inspector Jake Wright said, “Freight crime is not a victimless crime and has huge consequences. It’s not just the trauma it can bring to the driver, but the impact it has on local communities.

“We know most haulage thefts are connected to organised crime and the items they steal are likely sold on with the cash used to fuel further criminality. Teams work relentlessly to dismantle and disrupt organised crime right across the force and this work will continue under Op Target.

“Those who are targeting service stations and laybys in Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire should be aware we are targeting them.

“Drivers can help us in our fight to prevent these thefts and follow some simple steps to help protect themselves. Making sure they park in a secure area if possible. Parking your lorry where you can see it should you leave the vehicle. Park with your loading doors close to another vehicle or wall to make it harder for criminals to gain access.

“We are determined to support the drivers and companies who travel through the three counties we serve, and we will be patrolling service stations and other areas that haulage drivers stop to rest. It is at this point that they become most susceptible to theft, and we hope a police presence will give them reassurance that they will not be a victim of crime.”