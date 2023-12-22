Prestigious heritage plaque unveiled Shrewsbury’s Abbey Station

Shrewsbury’s Abbey Station has been awarded a prestigious Red Wheel heritage plaque by the National Transport Trust in recognition of the importance of the historic Abbey Foregate site.

This is the first Red Wheel for Shrewsbury, and one of only 171 in the UK.

A ceremony and reception took place at Abbey Station, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury when Mrs Anna Turner, His Majesty the King’s Lord-Lieutenant for Shropshire officially unveiled the Red Wheel heritage plaque.

Civic guests included Mrs Mandy Thorn, MBE, DL High Sherriff of Shropshire and the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Rebecca Wall.

NTT dignitaries included Stuart Wilkinson, Chairman; Jerry Swift, Vice Chairman and fellow committee members John Reed, Reg Banks, and Peter Waller.

Martin Wood, Shrewsbury’s official Town Crier opened the proceedings in style! Shropshire Railway Society nominated the Shrewsbury Railway Trust for the award, and president Berwyn Stevens, and chairman Rob Smout attended together with Geoff Cryer a SRS Committee Member.

Philip Davies, SRHT Chairman said: “The award is an important accolade for Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust and acknowledges the significant history and transport heritage of Abbey Station which was originally founded in 1866.

“It is now called the Abbey Station Visitor Centre; where people can discover the important railway heritage of Shrewsbury and the surrounding area. Abbey Station Visitor Centre displays historic artefacts and information creatively to visitors; and it also enjoys a role as a community venue for social and charitable organisations.

“The Red Wheel heritage plaque looks stunning in one of Shrewsbury’s most important conservation areas – so thank you to the National Transport Trust for this recognition, which both myself and the trustees are most appreciative of.”