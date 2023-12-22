Man suffers serious injuries after car collides with tree near Bridgnorth

A man suffered serious injuries after a car collided with a tree and caught fire near Bridgnorth in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle collision at just after midnight.

West Midlands Ambulance Service treated the man at the scene before he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

A paramedic officer, critical care paramedic and a MERIT trauma doctor attended.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one appliance from Telford Central with firefighters extinguishing the fire in the engine using a hosereel jet.