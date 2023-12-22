10.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 22, 2023
- Advertisement -

Man suffers serious injuries after car collides with tree near Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man suffered serious injuries after a car collided with a tree and caught fire near Bridgnorth in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle collision at just after midnight.

West Midlands Ambulance Service treated the man at the scene before he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

- Advertisement -

A paramedic officer, critical care paramedic and a MERIT trauma doctor attended.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one appliance from Telford Central with firefighters extinguishing the fire in the engine using a hosereel jet.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP