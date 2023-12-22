10.3 C
Blue confirmed as first act to perform at Hawkstone Park Live

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Organisers of Hawkstone Park Live have confirmed boyband BLUE as the first headline act of the late May Bank Holiday concert series.

The Brit Award winners have sold over 15 million records worldwide, including three UK number one singles.

Blue will entertain crowds along with yet to be confirmed supporting acts on the opening night of the event, Friday 24th May 2024.

A 48-hour pre-sale of tickets for selected local residents within SY and TF postcode areas is now live at ticketing platform Gigantic.com, and all other general admission tickets will go on sale Sunday 24th December at 10am. The pre-sale link is available from the Facebook page of Hawkstone Park Live.

Hawkstone Park Live 2024 will take place between Friday 24th May and Sunday 26th May at Hawkstone Park in Shropshire, with tickets starting from £49 plus booking fee.

