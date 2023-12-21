10.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council welcomes confirmation of LEP funding for Oxon Link Road

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council has welcomed the announcement by the Marches LEP that conditions for securing LEP funding for the planned Oxon Link Road in Shrewsbury have been met.

The route of the planned Oxon Link Road and North West Relief Road
The route of the planned Oxon Link Road and North West Relief Road

This will secure £4m of funding towards the costs of the Oxon Link Road which would connect the A5 to the planned North West Relief Road, which, along with the Oxon Link Road, secured planning permission in October subject to conditions.

The Oxon Link Road will help enable the Shrewsbury West Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) which is proposed to be mixture of new homes and businesses at Shelton on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

- Advertisement -

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“We welcome the announcement by the Marches LEP which confirms the funding for the Oxon Link Road.

“As plans for the SUE West progress they will generate significant economic benefits for Shrewsbury, and for the county as a whole.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP