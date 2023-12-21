Shropshire Council welcomes confirmation of LEP funding for Oxon Link Road

Shropshire Council has welcomed the announcement by the Marches LEP that conditions for securing LEP funding for the planned Oxon Link Road in Shrewsbury have been met.

The route of the planned Oxon Link Road and North West Relief Road

This will secure £4m of funding towards the costs of the Oxon Link Road which would connect the A5 to the planned North West Relief Road, which, along with the Oxon Link Road, secured planning permission in October subject to conditions.

The Oxon Link Road will help enable the Shrewsbury West Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) which is proposed to be mixture of new homes and businesses at Shelton on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“We welcome the announcement by the Marches LEP which confirms the funding for the Oxon Link Road.

“As plans for the SUE West progress they will generate significant economic benefits for Shrewsbury, and for the county as a whole.”