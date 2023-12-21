RAF Shawbury spreads festive cheer to local veterans

This December, personnel from RAF Shawbury celebrated the festive season by hosting a Christmas lunch for RAF veterans.

RAF personnel and RAF veterans getting in the festive spirit at RAF Shawbury. Photo: MoD

The festive fun was supported by the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity, which provided a grant of £500 towards the cost of the event.

Around 47 local veterans received a Christmas lunch from RAF Shawbury, and were waited on by uniformed personnel.

Gail Moore, Community Development Officer at RAF Shawbury, said: “This year, we at RAF Shawbury wanted to cast our net a little wider for our annual Christmas lunch. And so, on the back of an ever-growing veteran engagement programme within Shropshire, we were able to invite local veterans to this year’s event. The very kind support offered by the Fund helped us to do this. It was a great event enjoyed by all and so I very much hope we can do the same next year, only a little bit bigger!

Irene Greenwood, Welfare Programmes Manager at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said:

“We know that Christmas can be a difficult time for some members of the RAF Family, particularly those who struggle with loneliness and social isolation, so we’re delighted to have supported RAF Shawbury’s Christmas lunch for veterans. This seemingly small gesture reminds them that they are not forgotten and are part of a bigger RAF Family.”

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families. This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, mental health support, Airplay youth clubs, and more.

For more information about how the Fund can help RAF veterans and their partners or widows, visit rafbf.org/veterans.