Properties affected by Storm Babet urged to apply for flood grants

Shropshire Council is urging businesses and residents whose properties have been affected by Storm Babet are being urged to apply for a series of grants.

An image showing previous flooding in Shrewsbury

If you have been affected by Storm Babet which affected the county between 19 and 25 October 2023, you may be able to apply for the following grants to help with your immediate needs.

Flooded households in affected areas can apply for up to £500 to give cash quickly to help with immediate costs.

- Advertisement -

Households and businesses significantly affected by recent flooding will be eligible for 100% council tax and business rates relief for at least 3 months.

Small-to-medium sized businesses in affected areas will be eligible for up to £2,500 from the Business Recovery Grant to help them return quickly to business as usual.

Eligible flood-hit property owners will be able to apply for up to £5,000 to help make their homes and businesses more resilient to future flooding via the Property Flood Resilience Repair Grant Scheme.

Businesses and residents need to register their application by 21 January 2024.

Councillor Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance said:

“Shropshire Council are now opening the flood recovery grants to property and business owners internally flooded during the Storm Babet which affected the county between the 19th and 25th of October 2023.

“We know that the recent flooding has had a devastating effect on people and businesses across the county and it is essential that our communities have the support they need to recover and get back to normal.

“We are aware that many people have already been in contact with the council because their property has been affected during the recent flooding, and Shropshire Council is absolutely committed to continue its efforts to support those affected.

“A large number of business and residential properties were affected by Storm Babet and we would urge those eligible for the scheme to apply straight away anyone so they do not miss out on financial support that they may be eligible for.”