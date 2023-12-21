Police arrest 19 people as part of day of action across Shropshire

Police in Shropshire arrested 19 people as part of a day of action that took place across the county on Wednesday.

Officers are briefed ahead of the operation. Photo: West Mercia Police

A number of planned activities took place across the county, including an early morning drugs warrant, a crackdown on shoplifting in Shrewsbury Town Centre and a joint operation with Merseyside Police targeting County Lines.

Officers also carried out night patrols targeting people driving under the influence of drink and/or drugs, with a total of 11 roadside breath tests carried out.

As well as the planned operations, several community engagement events took place, including Blue Light Santa where West Mercia Police Cadets delivered Christmas presents to elderly and vulnerable people in Shrewsbury.

Officers across the Local Policing Area (LPA) were joined by the force’s chief officers, including T/Chief Constable Alex Murray, who joined the Operational Policing Unit during their drink driving patrols, where he caught and arrested one man for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The day was a success with an estimated total of £600 worth of class A drugs seized, four mobile phones seized, seven vehicles recovered, 29 traffic tickets issued and one air rifle recovered.

Shropshire Local Policing Commander, Superintendent Stu Bill, said: “The success of yesterday is a result of the continued work that we carry out in our communities, not only during days of action like this, but also enforcing the law 365 days of the year.

“Crime of any kind will not be tolerated by West Mercia Police and I hope the results from yesterday’s day of action sends that message.

“As always the public have a very important part to play in helping to keep crime out of our communities across Shropshire, as they are extra eyes and ears in our fight against crime.”

Shropshire is the first LPA to take part in Operation Forefront, which is the name given to the day of action. Over the next 12 months Local Policing Areas across the force area will run a dedicated day of action under Op Forefront.

Deputy PCC Marc Bayliss joined the team yesterday to see first-hand the hard work the team were doing during the day of action to keep the residents of West Mercia Police safe.



PCC John Campion added: “I regularly speak to residents who want to see police officers on the beat tackling crime. I welcome the positive results of Operation Forefront which has rightly put a focus on visible and accessible officers working in the heart of communities tackling your policing priorities.”