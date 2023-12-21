10.1 C
Over 700 cannabis plants seized in Telford warrant

Two men have been arrested and cannabis plants seized following a successful drugs warrant carried out in Telford on Wednesday morning.

Over 700 cannabis plants were seized at the property. Photo: West Mercia Police
The warrant was carried out at a property on Stafford Road in Wrockwardine Wood by Telford’s Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT), where more than 700 cannabis plants were found.

It is estimated the street value of the plants could be worth up to £600,000.

Two men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

PC Jamie Farrelly, from the NCFT, said: “Today’s warrant is based on good intelligence around the illegal supply of drugs in the area, and shows we will not stop in our pursuit of those whose actions ultimately heap misery on our communities.

“We will not tolerate drugs within our communities and will continue to act on information given to us regarding drugs.”

