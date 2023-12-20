Shropshire charity receives festive financial boost

A charity based in Shropshire has received a £1,000 Christmas gift thanks to the Benefact Group.

Hector’s Greyhound Rescue is based in Shropshire

The charity was nominated to win a share of £120,000 by members of the public as part of the Benefact Group’s annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

Hector’s Greyhound Rescue, a dedicated group of volunteers who devote their time to saving and rehoming ex-racing Greyhounds, is the local charity set to benefit from the money following overwhelming public support in the area.

Over 3,400 votes for charities were cast by generous South Yorkshire residents, helping to spread festive cheer for charities this Christmas.

Thanking supporters in Shropshire, Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said:

“We are thrilled to be giving £120,000 to 120 fantastic charitable causes across the country and I’d like to thank every single Shropshire resident that took the time to nominate a charity close to their hearts.

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.

“Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity, Benefact Trust, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.”