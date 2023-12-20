11.9 C
Much Wenlock swimmers warned of pool closure after pipes failure

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Much Wenlock Swimming Pool has been forced to temporarily close after cracks were found in the pool’s pipework.

Routine maintenance on the filtration system highlighted issues with the equipment that will cause the pool to be closed for longer than was anticipated.

Robert Macey Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“Our contractors were carrying out routine maintenance during which it was discovered the pipeworks had become brittle. It is not possible to reconnect the filtration system and therefore the pool cannot be used.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience this will cause, and it has come to light at a difficult time of year, but we will work as fast as we can after the holiday period to find a solution.

“Unfortunately it also means swimming lessons will not resume at the start of next term, but customers will be contacted individually. Clubs and classes that use the pool will also be contacted and all memberships will be frozen.”

Other leisure activities at the centre are unaffected and will operate as normal.

