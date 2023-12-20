Junior Doctors begin further industrial action causing ‘significant pressure and disruption’ to local services

The NHS in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin says it is working hard to face ‘significant pressure and disruption’ this festive period.

The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Junior doctors who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) are involved in strike action from today until 7am on Saturday.

Further strike action by junior doctors who are members of the BMA will take place from 7am Wednesday 3 January to 7am 9 January 2024.

- Advertisement -

This strike action will affect NHS trusts across the country, including the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital and Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

The industrial action is a national dispute between the Government and trade unions about terms and conditions.

Safety of patients and staff remains top priority

Staff across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are working together to ensure adequate staffing level through all services.

However, the disruption to staffing will cause a significant reduction in non-emergency services and this may mean some appointments and procedures may need to be rescheduled.

Vanessa Whatley, Interim Chief Nursing Officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said:

“With the three-day strike ahead of Christmas and a six-day strike – the longest walkout in NHS history – in the new year, our hospitals will undoubtedly be facing significant pressure and disruption.

“During this time, we are asking people to choose services appropriately and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most.

“If you think you need medical help right now but aren’t sure what to do, please use NHS 111 online first. NHS 111 will direct you to the right place for your medical needs. Only using 999 if it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.

“Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that people who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and serious life-threatening cases – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.”

The NHS is also asking the public to play their part by taking simple steps during industrial action to look after themselves, loved ones and checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.