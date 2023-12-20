11.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Magic touch for Worthen village panto

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A little touch of magic certainly helped one theatre director find three major cast members for her village’s annual pantomime.

Antoinette Angelos as Cinderella and Nick Willis as the Prince
Gina Evans, of Worthen, who is producing Long Mountain Community Players run of Cinderella in January, says she must have been visited by her own fairy godmother when she found two actors singing in a local church and another buying a cooker.

“It was such a stroke of luck, ” said Gina. “We were just having an initial read-through in a church room when we heard this beautiful voice coming from behind a door. That’s our Cinders, I thought.”

Not only was Antoinette Angelos delighted to take up the role, but her husband John so impressed Gina with his performing skills that he was also taken on board as Baron Hardup, Cinderella’s father. 

Next on Gina’s hitlist was the Prince, who she found in the form of Nick Willis, who happened to be buying a cooker from a neighbour before a move into the village. 

“We all think he’s everything our Prince should be. Tall, dark and handsome with a strong singing voice.” Luckily he too was more than happy to take part.

Fast-forward four months and the whole cast – plucked from the local community in Brockton and Worthen – is in final rehearsal for the pantomime, which has 7pm performances on January 11, 12 and 13, with an additional matinee at 2pm on Saturday 13 January at Worthen Village Hall. 

“Everyone has been fantastic”, said Gina. “The village has really come together. Not just to be in the cast but to sort out music, lighting, set design, costume, props, admin make-up and hair. 

“We’ve all been working hard but thoroughly enjoying ourselves.

“The audience can really look forward to performances of fun, laughter, song, dance and romance. It’ll be especially fun as it is our first production since lockdown, so a major milestone for the village.”

Tickets for the pantomime at Worthen Village Hall are priced at £5, and are on sale at the Londis Shop in Worthen. 

