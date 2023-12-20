11.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

New luxury retreat planned for Shropshire woodland

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A new luxury woodland retreat is set to be launched in Shropshire next spring.

Ruth and Toby Dorrell
Ruth and Toby Dorrell

Toby Dorrell and his wife Ruth are behind the ‘Claywood’ development, a 15-acre site in Billingsley, near Bridgnorth.

Former engineer Toby recently completed a course aimed at helping start-up companies in the county.

- Advertisement -

Run by Bridgnorth business consultants Good2Great, the Shropshire Start Up programme is funded by £286,923 from Shropshire Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation, as part of the Levelling Up agenda, and will assist start-ups until March 2025.

“Good2Great has been an invaluable resource to ensure every area of starting my new business is covered,” Toby said.

“Everything from the weekly sessions to the one to one mentoring have been brilliantly executed.”

Toby and Ruth were both born and raised in Shropshire and returned back after working away for over 15 years in 2021.

“We bought Claywood with the vision to enable others to come, appreciate, and enjoy their own little slice of the great outdoors, whilst staying in our luxury accommodation.

“Guests will be able to step outside and enjoy their own piece of nature,” Toby added.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP