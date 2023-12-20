New Kaboodle depot creates four apprenticeship opportunities in Telford

A new Kaboodle depot in Telford will lead to the creation of four new apprenticeship opportunities for local people next year.

The new Kaboodle depot in Telford

Kaboodle – which offers premium home appliance supply and installation services for retailers, manufacturers, house builders and developers across the country – will be taking on four new apprentices in 2024 at the new site.

The apprenticeships are part of their industry-first Apprenticeship Scheme, which launched in October and runs across their three other sites in Stevenage, Garforth and Highbridge.

The new site, in Stafford Park, is also creating eight new jobs, six of which have already been filled.

Commenting on the move, Ruth Ross CEO of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said:

“Shropshire Chamber is delighted to welcome this new business to Shropshire. Kaboodle will make a fantastic edition to not just the business community on Stafford Park but also the wider Shropshire and West Midlands network. We look forward to supporting them through our wide range of membership activities.”

The new depot was opened in October 2023 and will serve customers across the region.

Kaboodle Managing Director Matthew Pitt said: “This is the result of months of collaboration from Kaboodle employees across depots in Stevenage, Garforth and Highbridge. The teamwork has been absolutely phenomenal. Kicking off with a full team of experienced, gas safe qualified appliance installers on day one is a dream start for this new depot and I am extremely proud of everyone involved.”



