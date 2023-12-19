Shropshire Music Trust set for busy year

A prominent county music organisation has set out a varied and impressive programme for next year.

The Carducci String Quartet

The Shropshire Music Trust, which is celebrating is 40th anniversary, has prided itself on offering line-ups featuring all aspects of classical and world music over the last four decades.

Next year is no exception, with the trust attracting a range to top class musicians and vocalists. to the county.

The first concert of 2023 will be The Carducci String Quartet with pianist Simon Callaghan on Sunday, 28 January,

“The award-winning quartet is internationally acclaimed as one of the most accomplished and versatile ensembles of today,” said John Moore, creative director of the Shropshire Music Trust.

“Not only mastering the core repertoire, the quartet presents a selection of new works each season and diversifies further with programmes of film music, pop and rock.”

The ensemble has won numerous international competitions, including the USA Concert Artists Guild International Competition and first prize at Finland’s Kuhmo International Chamber Music Competition and performs at prestigious venues across the globe including the Barbican, Cadogan Hall and Wigmore Hall, London, and Carnegie Hall, New York.

Shropshire Music Trust has hosted performances by the Carduccis for many years and this season they will present a programme which enables audiences to appreciate their versatility – performing music from the 18th to the 20th century.

John added: “This is a rare opportunity to hear Schumann’s only piano quintet – considered to be one of his major works, composed in 1842 and dedicated to his wife, Clara, as well as Haydn Op. 20 Number four and Shostakovich number 10.”

The performance will be held at the Maidment Auditorium, Shrewsbury School, from 3pm.

Tickets: https://www.shropshiremusictrust.co.uk/tickets