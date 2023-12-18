Work begins to clean up Shrewsbury Bus Station

A campaign to clean up Shrewsbury’s bus station has seen a step forward after concern was raised regarding its deterioration by Labour Leader, Cllr Julia Buckley in September.

Pictured left Cllr Julia Buckley outside Shrewsbury Bus Station

She said: “The bus station was becoming very dirty, overgrown and felt intimidating and unwelcoming to visitors. I had elderly residents telling me they were getting off the bus a stop early to avoid going through the station.”

Cllr Buckley initially met with Council officers in September to raise concerns and press for improvements.

At a follow up meeting last week, with Cllr Alan Mosley leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire council officers. The officers were able to demonstrate progress made on tree work, cleaning the fascia, repairing smashed glass windows, improving toilets and reducing anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Alan Mosley said: “The Town’s bus station has not been maintained to an acceptable standard for some time so it’s very pleasing that this initiative has certainly improved matters. Ongoing improvements will no doubt also be important in encouraging more and more people to use our bus services.

“Overall it is hoped that these improvements will continue. Next steps include devising a window cleaning schedule and tightening up contractor arrangements on weeding and green space management.

“It is so important to look after our bus station and ensure it provides a clean and pleasant welcome to residents and visitors alike,” said Julia Buckley.