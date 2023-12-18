The New Saints visit local children in Hospital

The New Saints were out in the community spreading some Christmas cheer to local children at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry.

The New Saints players and staff handed out Christmas gifts

Players and staff were on hand to spend time with the children and hand out presents as the countdown to Christmas continues.

Players from both The New Saints men’s and women’s first team’s were in attendance, including the likes of Adrian Cieslewicz, Blaine Hudson, Ryan Brobbel and Beth Lewis. They were also joined by TNS Women’s Head Coach, Greg Draper. All were on hand to spend time with the children on the ward, posing for photographers, signing autographs and putting smiles on faces during what is a particularly difficult time of the year to be in hospital.

All the children were delighted to meet some of their local heroes and took part in exciting activities, as well as receiving various gifts from the players and the staff, as TNS proudly continue to do all they can to give back to those in the local community.

While both the men’s and women’s teams are enjoying huge success on the pitch so far this season, it was great to see the positivity that the visit provided to everybody at the hospital, including the children and their families.

Speaking at the hospital, TNS men’s first team player, Ryan Brobbel, said:

“It has been a pleasure to come down to the hospital today and spend some time with children on the ward to spread some festive cheer. To play a part in putting a smile on anyone’s face is extremely rewarding but in particular for those who need it the most given the time of year. As a group of players, we are extremely passionate about doing anything we can for our local community and it was great to be involved today. I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas!”

TNS Women’s captain, Beth Lewis, said:

“It’s been such a fun-filled afternoon at the hospital and it’s been great to be able to bring such joy alongside the other players and staff this afternoon. It was great to be able to spread the festive spirit and hand out gifts to children on the ward this afternoon. Their attitude is extremely inspiring to all of us and to be able to give something back is very gratifying. TNS is a family club and it’s great to be a part of a number of initiatives such as this one that have the community at its heart.”

TNS Chairman, Mike Harris, said:

“The New Saints proudly sit at the heart of the local community and we enjoy such great relationships in the area. The tireless work of the staff at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is incredible and it was great for the club to show their gratitude to the staff as well as taking time to meet the children on the ward.

“This is the tenth year of the TNS Foundation and in that time we have been able to support thousands of people in Oswestry, Shropshire and North Wales. We are here to serve our community in any way they can and I want to wish everyone a fantastic Christmas period.”