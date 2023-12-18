School expansion is underway at Lawley Village Academy

A major extension project at Lawley Village Academy will see an additional 210 primary places and additional nursery places from 2024/25.

Councillor Eileen Callear with building contractor for the project, Pave Aways, Claire Freestone, Headteacher at Lawley Village Academy and school children. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council has been investing heavily into borough schools in recent years, to create more school places closer to home for children and young people. The work at Lawley Village Academy is taking place in partnership with academy sponsor REAch2 Academy Trust.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for education, employment and visitor economy, said:

“In recent years, our council has been heavily investing in schools across the borough, expanding schools’ capacity by hundreds of places.

“As more people are choosing Telford and Wrekin as a place to live and raise a family, we are firmly committed to continue this investment. We want to create hundreds more school places to ensure every local child and young person can attend the local school of their choice and benefit from modern facilities.”

Claire Freestone, Headteacher at Lawley Village Academy said:

“It is a really exciting time for everyone at Lawley Village Academy. The builders have made great progress with the initial stage and are now inviting the children, class by class, to look at the structure. They have even bought hard hats for them to wear! In the fencing surrounding the site, there are small windows so the children are able to see the machinery and have begun to picture what it will be like once complete. The children are incredibly welcoming at Lawley and can’t wait to open the school in September 2024 to new children and families, expanding the Lawley Village Academy community”.

Cathie Paine, REAch2 CEO said:

“Our commitment to providing great schools for local communities is reflected in the expansion of Lawley Village Academy. We are thrilled to be expanding our provision of a great education for children and wider support for families as the school doubles in size.”

The construction work is being undertaken by Knockin-based Pave Aways, which has delivered a series of new schools and school extensions in recent years.

Managing director Steven Owen said:

“It was great to welcome the students to site for our first Child Safe visit and to see their enjoyment at getting into all the protective gear we have provided to ensure they are safe while seeing progress on site.

“We are delighted to be working on such an important project which will serve children and the community in Lawley for many years to come as a result of the borough council’s investment. As a company we are committed to working with and for our local communities and nothing illustrates that better than this.”